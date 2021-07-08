Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

