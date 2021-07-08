Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $201.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

