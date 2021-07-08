Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.18 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

