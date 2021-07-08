Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

