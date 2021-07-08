Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 152,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 243,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,682 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

