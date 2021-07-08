Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

