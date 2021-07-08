Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,022 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

