Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

The Boeing stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

