Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

