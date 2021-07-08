Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 24,014 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 208.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

