Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.24.

Charter Communications stock opened at $742.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.67 and a 12-month high of $743.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $694.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

