Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 14,488 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

