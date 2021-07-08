Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

