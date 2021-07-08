Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $7.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.