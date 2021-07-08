Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,573,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in CEMEX by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

