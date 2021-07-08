Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.