Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 191,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

