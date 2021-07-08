Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $433,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

ALTU stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.