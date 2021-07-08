Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.