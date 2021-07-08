Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.46. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 5,142,713 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.