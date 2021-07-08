WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $689.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $689.39 million and approximately $53.83 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00046945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007528 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,065,530 coins and its circulating supply is 731,065,529 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.