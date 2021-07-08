Whiteheart Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $158,001.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $666.94 or 0.02046293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

