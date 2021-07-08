Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.95

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and traded as high as $14.00. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 19,550 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

