WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $32,922.25 and $172.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WinCash has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.