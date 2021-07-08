Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.95% of Wingstop worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

