Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 254 ($3.32) price objective on the grocer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 202 ($2.64). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232.67 ($3.04).

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 265.70 ($3.47). 11,697,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,812. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

