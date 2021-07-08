WOWswap Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $85,316.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00016233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,794.91 or 0.99897320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00953772 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

