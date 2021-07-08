Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00009510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $203,398.36 and $3.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00162588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,679.63 or 1.00251563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00952970 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

