Wrapped BNB Price Hits $309.31 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $309.31 or 0.00946651 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $341.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00121870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00163696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.13 or 1.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,946,449 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

