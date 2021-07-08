Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $353,695.65 and approximately $9,999.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $184.12 or 0.00566356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

