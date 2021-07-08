WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 5.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 46,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 608,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

