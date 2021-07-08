xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $739,749.48

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $739,749.48 and $1,517.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.71 or 1.00220728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00940658 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,630,507 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619,652 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

