Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.