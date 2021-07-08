XIO Hits Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

