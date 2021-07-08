XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.46. XL Fleet shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 2,086 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $23,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $7,104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 31.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.