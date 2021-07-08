XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.46. XL Fleet shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 2,086 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.
XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.