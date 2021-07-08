XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $206,170.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,885,245,225 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

