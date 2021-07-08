XMON Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,021.31 or 0.03113335 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $83,883.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

