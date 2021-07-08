XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16.

XPEL stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.06. 231,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

