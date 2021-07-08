XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16.
XPEL stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.06. 231,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01.
Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
