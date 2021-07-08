XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

