XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $706,376.01

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $706,376.01 and $248.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

