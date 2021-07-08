XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,466.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. XYO has a market cap of $67.07 million and approximately $270,466.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

