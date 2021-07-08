Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,633. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.