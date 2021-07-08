Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43. Yandex has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 911,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

