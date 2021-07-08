YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.14

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and traded as high as $101.02. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 6,212 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YASKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.