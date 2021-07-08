YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $3.48 million and $8,888.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00883423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005301 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

