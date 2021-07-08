YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $968,460.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. YIELD App has a market cap of $41.37 million and $968,460.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00055424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.40 or 0.00886447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,164,333 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

