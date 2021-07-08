Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.18 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $705,575.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.