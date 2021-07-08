Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 3.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.43% of Yum China worth $107,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 44,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

