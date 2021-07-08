YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.51 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $19,982.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00129151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00170885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.08 or 1.00024679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00977520 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,444,101 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

