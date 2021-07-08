Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

